MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A video wall at stage where the Rolling Loud music festival is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium has collapsed, one day before the event is set to start.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the south side of the stage as crews inspected and surveyed the venue, off Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street in Miami Gardens, at around 5:10 p.m., Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

The wall that collapsed included video screens that crews had set up at one of the stages. They were not part of the event’s main stage.

It’s unclear what caused part of the structure to come down.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they did not receive a call about the incident.

Crews have worked for over a week setting up multiple stages for this weekend’s festival.

Rolling Loud 2021 is set to kick off Friday. The three-day event will feature performances by hip-hop artists like A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.