Victoria’s Secret is clipping its wings. The lingerie company is ditching its Angels supermodel brand. The company is now strutting in a new direction and tapping some inspirational women to help shape their new model behavior.

Victoria’s Secret is getting a makeover.

The brand is moving from angels to ambassadors.

Woman: “We all represent a bunch of different things across the board.”

After years of catching heat for not being representative, the company is switching gears to be more inclusive.

Woman: “We get to figure out what a bombshell is.”

And that means changing the face of the brand.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “Make it head-turning.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a part of the new group of women representing Victoria’s Secret.

She said in a statement, “I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong.”

Another famous face signing on is Olympic champion Megan Rapinoe.

Megan Rapinoe: “This just felt right with me and all that I stand for.”

Never one to shy away from calling for more inclusivity, the soccer star says “so often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I’m thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of all women.”

Victoria’s Secret also enlisting Chinese skier Eileen Gu and Los Angeles journalist and photographer Amanda de Cadenet.

Of course, there are still models representing Victoria’s Secret, like Valentina Sampaio, who became the company’s first transgender model in 2019.

Valentina Sampaio: “It’s really important to feel confident and look in the mirror and love yourself.”

But overall, the message is clear.

Woman: “You are accepted here, no matter what you think you’re supposed to do or look like, or how your body is supposed to be.”

Victoria’s Secret canceled its annual fashion show in 2019.

