MIAMI (WSVN) - Just two days before fans can dive into Grand Theft Auto: VI, the Miami Heat have launched a new line of merchandise to let players expand their wardrobe with Vice City-inspired outfits.

Neon colors, retro graphics and a distinct Miami vibe have swept over the 305 in the months leading up to Rockstar Games’ latest addition to the franchise.

The Miami Heat have been no exception to the buzz surrounding GTA VI.

“This partnership has been a long time coming. We’re really excited to collaborate with Rockstar Games to bring Vice City and the Heat together in such an authentic way,” said Nicole Goehring, the Heat’s director of retail marketing.

The collaboration brings several outfits from the streets of Vice City right to the Kaseya Center.

It culminates in a special event for fans, as the Heat host “A Night in Vice City” on Nov. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the night before the game’s global release.

“The arena is coming to life as Vice City in a never-been-done-before way. We are really turning this into an immersive experience for our fans, and they’re not gonna wanna miss it,” said Goehring.

The organization unveiled a vibrant Vice City court design that will only be used for Wednesday night’s game. Players will also wear GTA VI-inspired jerseys.

It won’t just be the team getting a Vice City makeover.

Fans can pick up a broad selection of merchandise in the team store and online.

“Our in-house apparel brand, Court Culture, designed a collection for this specific moment. This collection is bold. There are statement pieces, but there are also very subtle and lifestyle pieces that you can wear both in and outside the arena,” said Goehring.

From Vice City sweatshirts to t-shirts with gold grills and a slew of different hats, the team store has something for every fan.

“The Court Culture collection consists of over a dozen [stock-keeping units]. This is my personal favorite, the Vice City pool service tee. I think it’s really fun, it’s nostalgic, and it defines the collection,” said Goehring.

Picking out a simple black hat with Vice City written in striking neon pink letters, Goehring said this item, in particular, has become a favorite.

“And this is one of our most popular dad hats to date. Again, has the Vice City mark; it’s clean, and it’s something you can wear every day,” said Goehring.

Some items also combine both GTA VI and the Heat logos for fans wanting to represent both worlds.

“We have our Vice City hoodie that has our beautiful ball and flame on the back,” said Goehring.

Others offer some humorous tropes in their design.

“You have our tourist tee, which says, ‘Went to Vice City and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.’ And this, obviously, is an ode to everything that is Florida, so the gator is a really fun element,” said Goehring.

Each item is available in person and online, with prices ranging between $45 and $110.

Starting Wednesday, special Vice City Heat jerseys will also be released in limited quantities.

Whether you’re heading to the arena or watching the game from home, there’s a piece of Vice City for everyone.

“Being in a city like Miami and being such a melting pot of all sorts of cultures, it’s really great to see that people are receptive to this type of collection globally,” said Goehring.

Many of the items in store are already available to purchase online. You can find the full Vice City collection at the Official Miami Heat Store here.

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