Tyler Perry warns fans about social media scams: ‘I’m not giving away anything on Facebook’

(WSVN) - Tyler Perry is warning his fans not to fall for scams on Facebook that claim he is giving away expensive items.

The actor and filmmaker posted a video to his verified Facebook page Tuesday night to urge followers to be wary of any phishing scams. The video already had over 4 million views by Wednesday morning.

“Do not give your information away to any of these people, do not give them anything,” he warned. “And I don’t know who they are, but everyday, we have to get 10, 20, 30 of these things shut down on Facebook.”

Unofficial profiles created with Perry’s name claim he is giving away pricey prizes, including cars and houses, in exchange for sharing the fake posts.

“Listen, in my life, I’m a giver. I give a lot of things to a lot of people,” he continued. “But I’m not giving away anything on Facebook.”

