Twisted Roots Kava Brewery puts alcohol-free spins on cocktails

If you’re tired of the bar scene, there’s a way to socialize without the alcohol. Deco’s on island time, sipping some kava cocktails.

Stepping inside the Twisted Roots Kava Brewery in Hollywood is like walking into a theme park.

Customer 1: “This looks like the entrance to a Disney ride. It’s insane.”

And you can take your taste buds on an adventure.

Forget the Ketel One — try the Kava.

Bartender: “Bula!”

Customers: “Bula!”

Darren Perlmutter, Twisted Roots Kava Brewery: “Kava is a traditionally ceremonial drink from the South Pacific. It provides feelings of relaxations, social clarity.”

People don’t drink kava for the taste.

Customer 2: ‘It basically just tastes like earthy water.”

So Twisted Root is shaking up the kava game — with kava cocktails.

Darren Perlmutter: “We have kava cocktails that are influenced by classic tiki drinks. However, there’s no alcohol in them, so a host of exotic juices and spices and syrups.”

Check out the Kanoa, a kava take on a piña colada, and the Chimera Tea changes color as you drink it.

Customer 1: “I”ve been drinking kava for a long time, and it normally tastes like you’re eating bark off a tree, but this, you can’t taste that at all. It tastes like fruit juices, actually. It’s delicious.”

And there’s a reason this place looks like a Disney film come to life.

Darren Perlmutter: “I was pretty much born and raised a Disney kid, went to Disney World several times a year with my family, so there’s a lot of Jungle Cruise. We’ve got lots of games, including Jumanji. We’ve got a lot of Jumanji references hidden inside the bar.”

Looks like happy hour is getting a little wild.

Customer 2: “I love that it’s an alternative to traditional bars. It gives you that camaraderie, family kind of feel without the negative side effects of alcohol.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Twisted Roots Kava Brewery

2037 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, FL 33020

754-260-5193

www.facebook.com/twistedrootskava

