TV’s hottest new show ‘The Masked Singer’ puts celebs in unique costumes

I love wearing sequined outfits, feathery boas and sparkly tiaras, and that’s just for a quick run to Publix. So imagine what it takes to get the right look for contestants on “The Masked Singer!” Tonight, the show’s designer is taking us behind the scenes.

Nick Cannon: “Under these masks, we have Grammy winners, Emmy winners and Hall of Fame players.”

“The Masked Singer” is the hottest new show on TV with a slew of celebrity singers, but which ones are behind the masks?

The audience and a star-studded panel are left guessing.

This week, things get even more elaborate with undercover singers dubbed Rabbit, Alien, Raven, Pineapple, Poodle and Bee.

The costume concept truly adds to the whole performance experience.

Robin Thicke: “Sometimes the performances you see, like a guy in a monster costume, and he’s singing a Sam Smith song, and you’re kind of part laughing — you’re part crying.”

Jenny McCarthy: “The fun part is trying to figure out who it is, so that’s where it takes it to that next level.”

And it takes a lot of work to put those cool costumes and fabulous frocks together!

Marina Toybina: “Altogether, I would say about 20-25 people help me build these costumes from scratch. The number one thing that we had to address on stage was visibility. We had to make sure that they could sing, make sure that they could see, and figure out the best way, with the choreography and the creative directors, how to present them.”

So why would superstars put themselves through this?

Robin Thicke: “Some of these people are doing this show to try something different and to hide behind the mask so they can only be seen for their performing and their vocals, and not be judged upon their previous accomplishments.”

A new episode of “The Masked Singer” premieres at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

