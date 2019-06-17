‘Toy Story 4’ stars talk to Deco about new Pixar sequel from Disney World

New movie, same beloved talking toys. Four movies in, and the “Toy Story” franchise is still going strong. Deco’s human Ken doll, Chris Van Vliet, has the details.

Nine years ago, Disney gave us “Toy Story 3.” It was a great movie, and if the franchise ended there, I think we’d all be content. Then they went and made a fourth movie, and this is way better than you could possibly expect. I went to Disney World to chat with the cast.

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “Jesse, Ham, Buzz, Bo, Rex, Potato Head.”

Don Rickles (as Mr. Potato Head): “Hey, watch it, buddy!”

Estelle Harris (as Mrs. Potato Head): “What do we do?”

The toys you’ve grown to love over the last three movies are all here, but now they’re being played with by a new kid named Bonnie.

Tom Hanks is, of course, back as Woody, the character he’s been voicing since the first movie in 1995.

Tom Hanks: “I think it’s just as profound and new as the previous movies were. They keep finding this new kind of reality to examine.”

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “I want you to meet Forky!”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Ah … hi?”

Toys: “Hi!”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Ahh!” *falls down*

Timothy Dalton (as Mr. Pricklepants): “He’s a spork.”

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “Yes, yeah, I know.”

That’s the new favorite toy, Forky, who’s voiced by Tony Hale.

Chris Van Vliet: “Is the spork the greatest utensil?”

Tony Hale: “I’m so glad you asked. Yes, and I think it’s underrated. I think it needs to have a revival. It’s got the best of both worlds. So, it’s gonna have a new day.”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “I am not a toy. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili and then the trash. Freedom!”

When Forky decides that he doesn’t want to be a toy, he escapes, and the other toys set out on a mission to find him — which leads Woody to reunite with Bo Peep, played by Annie Potts.

Chris Van Vliet: “We see how much comfort that the toys bring, to Bonnie or any of the other kids. What in your life brings you that kind of comfort?”

Annie Potts: “Work well done, you know? I love my work, and I’ve had so many opportunities, and to be a part of this and know what a positive effect it’s going to have on children.”

Annie Potts (as Bo Peep): “Who needs a kid’s room when you can have all of this?”

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “Wow.”

While the other “Toy Stories” existed mostly in Andy’s bedroom, this one opens up to a much larger world.

Tim Allen: “From my point of view, you find Woody’s expanded sense of — is it possible to say expand his sense of real? — and Buzz’s limitations in a very funny way.”

And this movie will make you feel all of the emotions. Yes, all of them.

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, thank you for making us cry in this film.”

Tony Hale: “Oh, wow, did you cry? Yeah!”

Chris Van Vliet: “No, no.”

Tony Hale: “Yes, yes!”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s allergies this time of year.”

Tony Hale: “Oh, OK, OK, I see.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s humidity in the air.”

Tony Hale: “I see, I see.”

The first “Toy Story” is a classic, but I seriously think this is the best one of the franchise. It really has everything. and don’t forget to bring your tissues. You’ll be crying happy tears, sad tears, all of the tears!

