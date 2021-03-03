Tom Yum Soup/ Eathai, Delray Beach

(WSVN) - You don’t have to work all day in the kitchen to make an authentic Thai meal. Dinner can be done in just five minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sopanut Sopochana
The Restaurant: Eathai, Delray Beach
The Dish: Tom Yum Soup
Ingredients:
17 oz chicken, vegetable to shrimp broth (whichever you prefer)
2 stalks lemongrass (peeled)
1/2 inch stalk of galangal (sliced)
5 kaffir lime leaves (tear in half) (or 4 tbsp of Tom Yum paste to substitute for lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves)
1 tsp chili paste
1/2 tsp sugar
3-4 oz peeled, devined shrimp
4 oz mushrooms (any kind you prefer)
1/2 red onion, sliced
1.5 oz fish sauce
2 oz fresh lime juice
Scallions and cilantro
Optional:
1 oz sriracha
1 tsp dry chili peppers
Method of Preparation:
- Warm the broth in pot, then add lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves.
- Bring to boil and add red onions, sugar, chili paste, shrimp, mushrooms.
- Stir in fish sauce, lime juice and sriracha and chili peppers.
- Finish with scallions and cilantro.
To Plate:
- Ladle into bowl. Serve hot.
Eathai
1832 S. Federal Highway
Delray Beach, FL 33483
561-270-3156
www.eathaiflorida.com
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.