Tom Yum Soup/ Eathai, Delray Beach

The Chef: Sopanut Sopochana

The Restaurant: Eathai, Delray Beach

The Dish: Tom Yum Soup

Ingredients:

17 oz chicken, vegetable to shrimp broth (whichever you prefer)

2 stalks lemongrass (peeled)

1/2 inch stalk of galangal (sliced)

5 kaffir lime leaves (tear in half) (or 4 tbsp of Tom Yum paste to substitute for lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves)

1 tsp chili paste

1/2 tsp sugar

3-4 oz peeled, devined shrimp

4 oz mushrooms (any kind you prefer)

1/2 red onion, sliced

1.5 oz fish sauce

2 oz fresh lime juice

Scallions and cilantro

Optional:

1 oz sriracha

1 tsp dry chili peppers

Method of Preparation:

Warm the broth in pot, then add lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves.

Bring to boil and add red onions, sugar, chili paste, shrimp, mushrooms.

Stir in fish sauce, lime juice and sriracha and chili peppers.

Finish with scallions and cilantro.

To Plate:

Ladle into bowl. Serve hot.

Eathai

1832 S. Federal Highway

Delray Beach, FL 33483

561-270-3156

www.eathaiflorida.com

