Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are working to raise money for Bahamas hurricane relief

(CNN) — Tiger Woods is teaming up with Justin Timberlake to help the Bahamas.

Woods, the champion golfer, and Timberlake, the Grammy-winning singer, are helping set up a fund to provide aid and relief for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The celebrities will work with the Royal Bank of Canada, as well as a luxury brand and a Bahamian resort in the relief effort.

“As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts,” Woods said Thursday in a series of tweets.

Woods, Timberlake and their partners have already pledged $6 million for the fund and promise to match donations made by the public.

“Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas,” Woods wrote.

Donations can be made at onebahamasfund.org.

Michael Jordan is giving money, too

Woods and Timberlake aren’t the only celebrities raising money for the island nation. Basketball legend Michael Jordan on Tuesday pledged to give $1 million. And New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has appealed online for donations to another relief fund.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement from his manager, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

At least 50 people are dead and hundreds are missing after Dorian, as a Category 5 storm, slammed into Grand Bahama and Abaco islands this month. The death toll is expected to rise as search crews comb through rubble. The storm also left more than 70,000 people homeless.

