Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables lets guests do things their way

Sometimes the best kind of getaway is a local getaway.

And if you’re looking for a little r-and-r without going too far, Deco’s got the perfect place.

It’s a sweet life at the brand new Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables.

In the academic world, a “thesis” is something you prove.

But at this hotel, it means doing things your way.

Mohammed Alkassar: “Create your own thesis is basically create your own adventure. We want you to come here and create memories.”

Choosing your own adventure starts with check-in. You can opt for the traditional front desk route or go contactless at one of the kiosks.

Mohammed Alkassar: “You can print your key, you can have your room paid, and you can even check out through that system and not really have to interact with anybody.”

With your key in hand, head up to your penthouse suite!

It has a large master suite, kitchen and bar area, and while this place is massive, it still gives you a home-y vibe.

Mohammed Alkassar: “The penthouse was designed really to feel like a home away from home. We’ve really made it feel like your own apartment. When we built [it], we built with the idea of pushing people, you know, pushing people out to the open spaces.”

Check out the crossroad at the rooftop level. You can either head to the pool, or to the terrace and bar area for some fresh air, and of course, a refreshing drink.

You don’t need to be a guest at Thesis to take a bite of everything the hotel has to offer. Their new restaurant, Mamey, is open to the public.

Mohammed Alkassar: “There’s a lot of influence from the Caribbean, Polynesian, Thailand. It’s a lot of combination of sweet, savory, lots of fun dishes.”

One of those fun dishes is the ghee roasted plantains.

Mohammed Alkassar: “It’s grilled plantains, some pickled onions on top, and then the jerk yogurt sauce that he makes is incredible.”

Another guest favorite is the wahoo ceviche with coconut milk and fresh avocado.

Mamey is also offering fun juice-pouch style drinks to go, so you can feel like your own bartender.

Mohammed Alkassar: “We even have a nice, like, bag on the side, so you can put your own garnishes.”

Cheers to summer in the 305.

