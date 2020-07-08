Theron plays 6,000-year-old warrior in Netflix action fantasy ‘The Old Guard’

Charlize Theron always looks fantastic, but in her new film, she looks amazing for her age … because she’s over 6,000 years old. Here’s a peek at her new film “The Old Guard.” (She doesn’t look a day over 900.)

Charlize Theron (as Andy): “You can call me Andy. I lead a group of soldiers.”

Soldiers throughout time.

Charlize Theron leads a group of nearly-immortal warriors in “The Old Guard.”

Charlize Theron (as Andy): “Throughout history, we’ve protected this world, fighting in the shadows.”

Charlize Theron: “This was very different from what I’ve done before. I think the technique and the skill level was just on a whole — I mean, I’ve never played a character, obviously, who’s lived more than 6,000 years and has been fighting as a martial arts fighter for that long. And, obviously, the ax was a huge part of her fighting style, and I just had to spend as much time with that ax as that I could until we ended up shooting this film.”

KiKi Layne (as Nile): “So we really never die.”

Matthias Schoenaerts (as Booker): “Just because we keep living doesn’t mean we stop hurting.”

“The Old Guard” marks KiKi Layne’s first foray into action films.

KiKi Layne: “It was crazy, but it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and definitely challenged me in a very different way. But, I mean, it was great, though. These are real skills that I now have.”

“Love & Basketball” director Gina Prince-Bythewood approached the mythical subject matter from a place of realism.

Gina Prince-Bythewood: “It starts with a vision, and I knew I wanted it to feel grounded and real, and so then it was, ‘How can I put a team around me that will embrace that vision?'”

KiKi Layne (as Nile): “So how old are you?”

Marwan Kenzari (as Joe): “We met in the Crusades.”

KiKi Layne (as Nile): “The Crusades?”

Marwan Kenzari (as Joe): “We killed each other.

Luca Marinelli (as Nicky): “Many times.”

“The Old Guard” becomes available to stream on Netflix this Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.