The Pastrami Joint brings New York-style delicacies to SoFlo

Once upon a time, South Florida had plenty of authentic New York-style delis. Nowadays, not so much — but we’re happy to report that there’s a new addition to the local deli scene. They just went from a stand at the Yellow Green Farmers Market to their own place in Little River.

George Costanza loved pastrami … perhaps too much.

Jerry Seinfeld (in “Seinfeld”): “Sex is about love between a man and a woman — not a man and a sandwich!”

But he had the right idea, because it’s a thing of beauty!

Kellie Waymire (as Vivian on “Seinfeld”): “I find the pastrami to be the most sensual of all the salted, cured meats.”

And you can find more where that came from at The Pastrami Joint in Miami.

Steven Olek, owner: “It’s an authentic New York-style deli that we do in small, artisan batches.”

The finished products are anything but small, though.

Look at all that meat!

Steven Olek: “If you come in extra hungry or with a big boyfriend, 10-ounce sandwiches should satisfy you.”

Yeah, tell us about those sandwiches — like the New York Original, which is pastrami on rye.

Steven Olek: “That’s our most popular sandwich. The pastrami we make out of brisket. It’s our own recipe.”

Another popular option is the brisket melt.

Steven Olek: “Brisket melt has our brisket, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and a horseradish mayo, and it’s grilled on our panini grill.”

Valeray Francisco, diner: “Divine. I love it. I’ve always loved it. I can’t really compare it to any other pastrami or meats here because they don’t exist. Only in New York, so that’s why I’m so fond of it.”

Or how about the Reuben dog? That’s a lot of beef! Come to Mama!

Steven Olek: “It’s made similar to a Reuben. It has sauerkraut, Russian dressing and bits of pastrami or corn beef on it.”

With matzo ball soup, kosher half sour pickles and a bunch of classic sides, The Pastrami Joint is aiming for authentic New York deli status.

Steven Olek: “There was some great delis down here at one time, and little by little they phased out, but we’re finding that more and more people are enjoying this type of food and coming back for it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Pastrami Joint

370 NE 75th St.

Miami, FL 33138

954-295-2604

https://thepastramijoint8.wixsite.com/thejoint

