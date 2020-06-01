‘The Masked Singer’ performers entering new phase of quarantine entertainment

(WSVN) - The three finalists on ”The Masked Singer” were already stars, but now we’re finding out what’s next for them.

Kandi Burruss, after her success on the show, is taking her talents to the studio.

Kandi Burruss, singer: “It’s more of a dance record, really. It’s more of a record that makes you feel good, you want to go to the club. I wanted to do a song that was just worldwide.”

Burruss said performing different genres on the show inspired her musically.

Kandi Burruss: “I’ve never been able to just do all types of music because I was in the R&B lane, and I really couldn’t just do something opposite of that because I feel like this is what I’m stuck to, but now I don’t feel that way.”

Jesse McCartney just dropped “Friends.” He has a full introspective album in the works.

Jesse McCartney, singer: “It talks about my life in the industry and a little more singer-songwriter based. It talks about my romance with Katie, my new fiancee, who I’ve been with for eight years.”

Meanwhile, Bow Wow’s been working on a new project from home.

Bow Wow, rapper: “Hopefully we’ll be able to put out a nice project that can hold everybody’s hunger for now until touring starts back up.”

He also has big screen plans.

Bow Wow: “‘Fast [and Furious] 9’ comes out I believe April 2021. I started another movie in the Fall time. Hopefully we’ll be able to work around each other, around people, so I can film the movie. That will be the sequel to Johnson Family Vacation.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.