The House of Death in Wynwood is bringing the spook this Halloween

If Miley Cyrus really wants to hook up with some scary dudes, she needs to come to Wynwood. That’s because that’s where you’ll find the holiday spirit. Deco’s Alex Miranda is there. Alex, you look like death, and I mean that in the best way possible.

Would you like to join me in my new home in Wynwood? We call it the House of Death, and based on the track record here, you might never find a way out! BWAHAHAHA!

They really did it this year.

Peter Regalado, producer, House of Death: “We want people to come through here and really feel fear.”

They went ahead and built a gigantic haunted house next to a real-life City of Miami cemetery.

Alex Miranda: “Do you think maybe some spirits or ghosts or haunts that have just crawled over that fence and made their way back over here?”

Peter Regalado: “It could happen.”

The House of Death in Wynwood didn’t rest on that alone.

Peter Regalado: “You have ghosts. You have goblins. You have zombies. You have a theater that’s going to eat you alive in there.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s going to eat me alive?”

Peter Regalado: “It’s going eat you alive. The wall’s going to come right to you.”

Alex Miranda: “I heard that this is the first underground tunnel built for a haunted house in Miami.”

Peter Regalado: “You start walking in the grass, and all of a sudden you’re going down and down and down. A lot of people don’t like going underground.”

Alex Miranda: “And it’s dark, too.”

Peter Regalado: “It’s fully dark.”

Fifteen-thousand square feet of scares will probably resurrect that little school girl in all of us!

Plus, there are more than 40 actors, who sometimes get a little handsy, but since one disappeared, they’ve asked me to step in and freak some people out.

Alex Miranda: “Liz is going to make me as ugly and scary and disgusting as humanly possible. *Alex looks himself in the mirror* Oh, my God! What?”

Exactly, so it was time to show my pearly whites to some unsuspecting guests.

Peter Regalado: “My goal is at least three heart attacks in the season. I mean, we need you to come in here and really feel it.”

Can you blame me? I really got into the spirit of it all here. I’ve a great time.

You gotta get down here to the House of Death in Wynwood from 6 p.m. to midnight from Thursday until Sunday throughout the season.

General admission is between $20 and $25, and I still haven’t figured out how to get out of here!

FOR MORE INFO:

House Of Death Miami

Wynwood Cemetery

1700 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

www.houseofdeathmiami.com/

