‘The Golden Girls’ return to television — as puppets

35 years ago “The Golden Girls” first hit the air. Now, an all-new reboot is out. It’s funny and heartfelt.

“Felt” because Rose, Blanche and the rest of the gang are puppets!

“The Golden Girls” is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Now the story of four sassy seniors living in Miami is getting a reboot.

“Well, I think that’s enough time down memory lane!

“That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody,” is available on demand. We talked to the cast via zoom, with some technical difficulties.

Blanche Devereaux: “This is all so new! What button do I press? I’m no Zoomer.”

Jonathan Rockefeller: “Our four fabulous puppets, our Golden Girls here first debuted off-Broadway. So what we did was film 16 original new episodes of our ‘Golden Girls’ parody show.”

The situations are comedy gold!

Dorothy Zbornak: “Oh, we get into all sorts of trouble. Let’s see, in one of our episodes, I have a terrible time trying to complete a crossword puzzle.”

Blanche Devereaux: “What’s 19 down?”

Dorothy Zbornak: “Three-letter clue: it might be done on your back.”

Blanche Devereaux: “Oh, Dorothy, just because you’re not gettin’ it much anymore doesn’t mean you shouldn’t know how it’s spelled.”

Even though they’re puppets, the cast are social distancing.

Jonathan Rockefeller: “I don’t know if you notice, but they’re all in their house, including Rose. What room are you in, Rose?”

Rose Nylund: “Oh, I’m in the closet!”

Blanche Devereaux: “I knew it!

Rose Nylund: “It’s St. Olaf’s national inclusive burgundy, where you hide in the closet for hide and seek!”

“The Golden Girls” is set in Miami, and we had to ask, what do you love most about SoFlo?

Blanche Devereaux: “The men! It’s so warm, you never have to wear much.”

Sophia Petrillo: “I like the nightlife.”

Sophia, I knew you were a party animal.

Blanche had a final message for her Miami fans.

Blanche Devereaux: “Joe, Frank, Armando, I know you miss me. Get a broadband connection, please!”

Thanks, ladies! We’ll be watching! Bye!

Blanche Devereaux: “Bye! I can’t turn this off. Where’s the button?”

Catch all 16 episodes of “That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody” on Broadway On Demand.

