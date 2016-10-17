The cast’s first impressions on the set of ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’

Lynn remembers her first day at her first job — the main anchor sent her out to get his dry cleaning and coffee. But wait, Lynn does that for Shireen now! And they’re not the only ones.

The first day on the set of “Keeping Up with the Joneses” saw a mad man try to mess with a wonder woman — and they shared the story with Deco.

Zach Galifianakis (as Jeff Gaffney): “This is what I love about HR, you learn these little intricacies about people.”

Working HR has never been this action packed!

Jon Hamm (as Tim Jones): “Get in the car. Now.”

In “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher play a suburban couple suspicious of the new neighbors, Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot.

Isla Fisher (as Karen Gaffney): “Hi honey!”

Zach Galifianakis (as Jeff Gaffney): “Still spying on the neighbors?”

Jon Hamm (as Tim Jones): “Hi.”

Gal Gadot (as Natalie Jones): “We’re the Joneses.”

But this isn’t a case of mistaken identity, those suspicions are well founded.

The new neighbors are covert operatives trying to weasel into Zach’s personal and professional life.

Action-packed hilarity ensues.

Zach Galifianakis (as Jeff Gaffney): “Help! Help!”

A movie starring four A-listers would normally be fertile ground for diva attitudes on the set … not here!

Jon Hamm: “I felt that way about the whole central four of us.”

Well, there may have been a little diva attitude — thanks to an actual case of mistaken identity on the first day of production.

Gal Gadot: “I went to him and said, ‘Hey Jon, nice to meet you.’ And he said, ‘Hey, ummm.'”

Turns out Jon thought Gal “Wonder Woman” Gadot — was gonna be his assistant on set.

Gal Gadot: “Yes, he asked me to get him coffee.”

Jon Hamm: “I was like, ‘Oh hi, how are you doing? OK, am I following you?’ and she’s like, ‘I’m your co-star.'”

Gal Gadot: “I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m introducing myself.'”

Jon Hamm: “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going great.'”

But Jon had a good excuse for not recognizing his super leading lady.

Zach Galifianakis: “She didn’t have her cape on.”

Jon Hamm: “She was not wearing her lasso.”

Zach Galifianakis: “Oh, is it a lasso? Does she wear a cape in ‘Wonder Woman?'”

Jon Hamm: “I don’t know.”

But Isla’s not letting him off the hook that easy.

Isla Fisher: “And then when he made me make him a meal, I thought that was a bit much. A full three-course meal and then valet his car out. Pet sat for him. He just gets his way.”

Zach Galifianakis (as Jeff Gaffney): “I just wanna make sure this is not paranoia.”

Zach Galifianakis (as Jeff Gaffney): “What is this?”

Isla Fisher: “It’s a missile.”

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” blasts into theaters on Friday.

