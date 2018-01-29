The biggest concert of the night at The Grammys

The Grammys are called the Grammy Awards. But really — aside from a handful of trophies — the show is one giant concert. And last night was a music lover’s dream.

The Grammys kicked off with Kendrick Lamar joined by U2’s Bono and The Edge.

And U2 wasn’t done for the night.

Lady Gaga performed a medley with her piano covered in angel wings.

From a wing to a prayer…

Sam Smith belted out his gospel ballad “Pray.”

Pink delivered a powerful version of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.”

The show got a little bit country with Little Big Town’s hit “Better Man.”

With the Grammys returning to the Big Apple, it was the perfect time for Patti Lupone and Ben Platt to bring the Broadway show tunes.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee took to the stage with their Grammy nominated hit “Despacito.”

Childish Gambino crushed with his hit “Terrified.”

Now back to U2 —

With Lady Liberty looking on, the Irish rockers sang “Get Out of Our Own Way” with the New York skyline as their backdrop.

Duets and trios abounded.

Bruno Mars paired up with Cardi B for “Finesse.”

Sting and Shaggy teamed up for a unique version of “English Man in New York.”

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller went wild for their song “Wild Thoughts.”

And Elton John, and Miley Cyrus teamed up for Sir Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer.”

