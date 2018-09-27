The beer’s a’flowing at Wynwood’s Octoberfest

Oktoberfest is going strong in Germany right now. But this weekend, South Florida is getting a taste. Deco traveled to the far-off land of Wynwood to find out how you can raise a stein and leap around in your lederhosen.

Polka music, giant mugs of beer and plenty of authentic German food — this is what Oktoberfest is all about.

Tony Albelo: “We’re bringing Munich to Miami. Three days, it’s an all out Barvarian party.”

This weekend, Wynwood Marketplace will be transformed into a German style beer hall, and the suds will be flowing.

Tony Albelo: “Oktoberfest really is about that Oktoberfest beer and Sam Adams brews is the number one Oktoberfest beer in the country and that’s gonna be featured here.”

You can raise a pint or get your biceps in shape for the real deal.

Tony Albelo: “If you’re dainty and you want to have a regular pint, yeah you can, but if you want to, you can get the 24-ouncer and even bigger if you’re that daring.”

Snack on giant pretzels and German sausage. Then work it off with some sweet polka moves.

Tony Albelo: “No Oktoberfest celebration could be called authentic without a real life polka band, accordion players, we have it all. In addition to the great beer, we have a feature called Brewlympics, we have giant Jenga, beer pong, just all the fun beer games that you know.”

Plane ticket to munich? About $600.

Ticket to Wynwood’s Octoberfest? Nien! Nien! Nien! No ticket required!

Tony Albelo: “It’s free to come in and there’s plenty of beer specials all day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood’s Octoberfest at the Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 239-8833

https://www.wynwoodoctoberfest.com/

