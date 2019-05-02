Team behind Bonnaroo announce Miami Beach Pop Festival

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is getting large-scale music festival this fall.

The creative minds behind Bonnaroo and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival are joining forces to bring a three-day festival to the sands of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Pop celebrates what connects us to each other & to our planet; an opportunity to #BeComeOne through moments of joy & inspiration. Nov 8-10, share in three days of music, art, & cuisine to experience the diverse, vibrant culture of Miami Beach! See you on the sand 🏝 pic.twitter.com/VJr5xTgr2f — Miami Beach Pop Festival (@MiamiBeachPop) May 1, 2019

Miami Beach Pop Festival will run from Nov. 8-10 between fifth and 10th streets.

Organizers said attendees should expect “once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations.”

The festival will have a diverse lineup from genres like rock, pop, Latin, R&B, electronic, jazz, country, reggae and more.

Both international superstars and local acts will take over three stages.

“We’re focused on creating singular moments of surprise and delight that could not happen anywhere else,” said Chief Creative Officer Paul Peck, one of the people behind Bonnaroo. “Everything thus far in my career has led to this, and it is our immense pleasure to share an unforgettable celebration worthy of our naturally stunning location on Miami Beach.”

The festival will not only consist of musical acts, but also foods that are a staple to South Florida and craft breweries.

