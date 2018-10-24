What:

Fabulous heels & hats at the 7th annual #HauteTea Luncheon & Hat Party benefiting the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation — the best hope for a cure.

Why:

I’ll never forget my first time at #HauteTea; it was Miami fashion at its finest with amazing hats, gorgeous dresses and saucy shoes. Even more impressive…

The women attending the event who were community-minded, charity-driven and impossibly chic. I was so in awe, I could hardly concentrate on the task at hand: dishing details of the event for Deco Drive. After the story aired, I promised myself I’d go back, just to enjoy the beauty of it all.

Fast-forward four years and one fashion blog later, and #FavoriteThings was the perfect way to feature #HauteTea. Without pretense or my normal “gotta get the story and get out” agenda, I walked around the event last Friday, during its pre-lunch cocktail hour, oohing and aahing over all the gorgeous headgear.

Instead of a fascinator for myself, though, I went with an elegant cocktail hat designed by Danielle Kukar, Founder of FeatherHeart Millinery in Fort Lauderdale. This year’s theme was #GardenParty, so I chose a sultry eggplant colored retro-inspired dress with a lively vine pattern by BCBG.

The one-shoulder design was a definite selling point for me because it easily mixes our summer & fall seasons, tropically speaking. While I love autumn textures, the heat and humidity is still alive and well in October; it’s just part of living in South Florida. Another highlight of the outfit? Streamlined metallic stripes woven into the material, hinting at the holidays to come.

I hope you enjoy the pictures as much as I enjoyed an afternoon of hats & heels — because fashion with a charitable cause is always one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

Haute Tea is held at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, Florida 33154

tinyurl.com/y7p5zygj

Be Social:

IG: @diabetesresearch

FB: @DiabetesResearchInstitute

Twitter: @Diabetes_DRI

www.diabetesresearch.org

“Where there’s tea there’s hope.” — Arthur Wing Pinero

James Woodley Photography

dress & boots by @BCBG #SouthBeach

cocktail hat @featherheartdesigns

vintage clutch from the UK

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Metallic” Auerbach

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.