Taste the Islands Experience lets attendees eat their way around the Caribbean

South Florida’s a pretty tropical place. We’ve got sun, great beaches and lots of drinks with tiny umbrellas. We’ve also got a pretty great food scene with tons of Caribbean influence. Deco’s checking out an event where you can eat your way around the islands.

You don’t have to leave South Florida to get a taste of the Caribbean.

Calibe Thompson, executive producer: “The Taste the Islands Experience is a three-day, food inclusive, all VIP, super spectacular event.”

The food fest returns to downtown Fort Lauderdale next weekend with tons of entertainment, demonstrations and delicious dishes.

Calibe Thompson: “We have chefs visiting from all over the Caribbean. We have chefs and restaurants from all over South Florida, all with a Caribbean spin.”

One of those chefs is Keith Reed of Reed’s Catering.

He gave Deco a sneak peek of what he’ll be making at the festival.

It’s a Bahamian Conch Salad with a citrus twist.

Keith Reed, chef: “Cucumbers, tomatoes, scotch peppers. If you don’t like the peppers, please stay away because there’s some in there. We got the sour orange, the limes.”

Add in some fresh conch and serve it all up in a pineapple bowl.

Mmm — delish!

Emani Meda, customer: “It was very refreshing. It had a lot of flavors in it. It’s a nice dish to eat on a very hot day like this.”

For dessert, Chef Danny of Yarumba Restaurant in Miami Gardens is gonna be whipping up a special coconut dessert.

Danny Peñalo Dominguez, chef: “In Spanish, you call it coco al horno, so it’s basically baked coconut.”

It’s a recipe he got from his grandma, and it represents the Dominican Republic.

Danny Peñalo Dominguez: “It caramelizes, and it brings a very unique texture. Not as a cake or as a flan. Something like in between.”

Just add some vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Susan Canas, customer: “It was amazing. I really loved it. I never tried a flan like this before. The coconut flavor was amazing.”

The Taste the Islands Experience will begin on Friday, April 26, and will conclude on Sunday, April 28.

If you would like free tickets, please your email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com, and you could win.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste the Islands Experience

https://ttiexperience.com/

