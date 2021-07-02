Stars and stripes are fun to wear on the Fourth of July. Let’s be honest, though. It’s hot in SoFlo, so you might be hitting the water to cool off.

But what if you don’t have a cute second outfit to wear? Deco’s checking out how one SoFlo swimsuit brand is helping you make a splash before and after the pool.

Forget looking up at the fireworks, because this Fourth of July all eyes are on you!

Give it up for the red, white, and blue!

Syrena Swimwear wants to help you take your swimsuit game to the next level for the holiday weekend.

Catherine Arango, co-founder: “Here at Syrena, we wanna take you from the pool to the party. Our swimsuits aren’t just swimwear. They’re fashion. You can totally dress them up and take them out.”

Deco checked out the sexy swimsuits at the Laureat in Fort Lauderdale.

Catherine Arango, co-founder: “With Fourth of July coming up, we wanted to showcase some of our red, white, and blue pieces.”

But that’s not all Syrena’s co-founder Catherine Arango had up her sleeve.

Catherine Arango, co-founder: “Our swimwear is perfect for the pool, but you can totally wear it out.”))

Wanna keep things fun and casual?

Pair this giraffe bikini top with a cute denim skirt and chunky gold wedges.

Go for glam and look white hot by rocking Syrena’s cut-out suit with some blinged out pieces.

Catharine Arango, co-founder: “We had some embellishments on the shorts, some pearls, you know silver studs.”

Need to step it up even more?

This ruby-red deep plunge one-piece is sexy on its own.

But you can play dress up and turn it into an entirely new outfit.

Catharine Arango, co-founder: “Pair it with a nice skirt, with maybe some florals, some pinks, some whites, some reds, some platform sandals would be great with that.”

Don’t feel blue. Wear it out instead!

Pair the Khloe Sapphire bikini with some white pants and Syrena’s Coachella-inspired vest cover up for a look that’s festive and fierce.

Catharine Arango, co-founder: “We design our pieces to inspire the confident woman in you. We want all our women to feel confident, to feel sexy, to feel powerful in our swimsuits.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.