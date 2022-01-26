When you come to a new town, sometimes it’s hard to fit in.

It’s even harder when you’re a gross, scaly green monster.

Alan Tudyk stars in the new season of “Resident Alien.”

This season two preview is out of this world.

Tudyk is back as an intergalactic invader in the new season of “Resident Alien.”

If you missed the first season, there’s a reason why the alien is on earth.

Yeah, it’s a real bummer.

Alan Tudyk: “Harry is on planet Earth because, the humans are destroying it. Well, it’s not being taken care of, I think that’s all he said. It’s not being taken care of, and it’s in danger. His people on his planet need to destroy the human race so that it can be taken care of. He definitely decides to abandon his mission because he has found a connection with a human.”

Meredith Garretson: “It’s so exciting that we got season two, because it’s not over, and now it’s about Harry the alien not only, um, sticking around but learning an even deeper meaning of humanity.”

Corey Reynolds: “This is the best job I’ve had in my entire career. I started singing and dancing at a theme park at 16, and I’m 47 now, and this is the best job I’ve ever had.”

Catch the season 2 premiere of “Resident Alien” Wednesday on Syfy.

