Swimwear from FJ Swim lets women mix and match for Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July is right around the corner. Even though things might look a little different this year, Deco’s checking out some patriotic swimsuits that are sure to make a splash.

Forget watching fireworks, this Fourth of July is about having all eyes on you.

FJ Swim, a bikini boutique in Miami, is lighting up the holiday weekend with swimsuits that will have everyone seeing stars.

Idith Saluzzio, FJ Swim: “FJ Swim specializes in mix and match bikini separates for our customers to have the most variety of options available.”

Give it up for the red, white and blue!

We checked out these fun pieces at the Nobu Hotel on Miami Beach.

Idith Saluzzio: “A lot of people in Miami love to be festive. They love expressing themselves during the holidays and adding that extra patriotic look.”

These bikinis are perfect for a day at the pool or for just hanging out and catching some sun with a bestie, and because you can mix and match the tops and bottoms, you’re sure to find a style that’s right up your alley.

Idith Saluzzio: “There’ll be high waisted for those who want to still be trendy and sexy that are high cut in the back. There’s going to be some flirty styles with some ruffles of on the shoulders. The bandeau top is perfect for those people who are looking to have less tan lines.”

Another really cool thing about the swimsuits is a lot of these pieces are actually reversible!

Idith Saluzzio: “Most of the swimsuits are two-in-one. Girls are looking for more variety, more options every time they go to the beach, and it gives them more freedom to mix and match and have greater styles for themselves.”

FJ Swim is also making cute, patriotic face masks that come in the same print as the bathing suits, so you can look good while staying safe.

Idith Saluzzio: “The face masks are reversible as well, so you could choose a solid color or a print.”

Options and matching accessories?!

Now that’s something worth celebrating!

For more information on FJ Swim and the Nobu Hotel, including their new staycation deal for locals, click on the links down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

FJ Swim

www.fjswim.com

Nobu Hotel

4525 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-250-2204

miamibeach.nobuhotels.com/offers

