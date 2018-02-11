Sweet Rum Bundt Cake/Belkys

A delicious homemade Valentine’s treat for your sweetheart! That’s what’s baking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sweet Rum Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbs. baking powder

4 large eggs

1/2 cup cold water

Cream Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup rum

2 Tbs. butter

2 Tbs. sugar

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with baking spray.

In a large bowl, add dry ingredients- sugar, flour and baking powder. Whisk ingredients until well blended.

In a separate bowl, add the eggs and water and whisk until smooth. Pour the egg mixture into the flour and whisk again until evenly incorporated.

Pour the batter into the bundt pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Just before the cake comes out of the oven, add together the heavy cream, butter, rum and sugar. Heat in the microwave until hot- but don’t let it boil. When the cake is out of the oven, slowly pour the creamy rum mixture over the bottom of the cake. Do not remove from the pan. Let it absorb as the cake cools for 15-20 minutes.

When the cake is cool, loosen the edges and invert the pan over a serving plate.

Drizzle with a bite of icing if you like- or have it plain!

To Plate:

Cut, serve and enjoy!

Serves: 10-12

