Sweet roasted carrots/Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Berey
The Dish:  Sweet Roasted Carrots

Ingredients:
2 lbs. Carrots, washed and peeled
1/3 cup butter
3 tbs. Honey
4 garlic cloves, minced
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
2 tbs. Fresh chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

  •  Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking shoot with non-stick cooking oil spray and set aside.
  •  Trim the end of the carrots and cut into thirds.
  •  Slice down the middle and cut into carrot sticks.
  •  Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.
  • Pour in honey and cook while stirring, until incorporated.
  • Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds- until fragrant. You can also do this in the microwave if you’d like.
  • Add the carrots to the sauce and toss well.
  • Bake carrots in oven for 40-50 minutes until butter and honey is caramelized.

To plate: Garnish with parsley

Serves: 2-3

Enjoy!

