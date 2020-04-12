Sweet roasted carrots/Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Berey

The Dish: Sweet Roasted Carrots

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Carrots, washed and peeled

1/3 cup butter

3 tbs. Honey

4 garlic cloves, minced

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

2 tbs. Fresh chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking shoot with non-stick cooking oil spray and set aside.

Trim the end of the carrots and cut into thirds.

Slice down the middle and cut into carrot sticks.

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.

Pour in honey and cook while stirring, until incorporated.

Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds- until fragrant. You can also do this in the microwave if you’d like.

Add the carrots to the sauce and toss well.

Bake carrots in oven for 40-50 minutes until butter and honey is caramelized.

To plate: Garnish with parsley

Serves: 2-3

Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.