Sweet roasted carrots/Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Berey
The Dish: Sweet Roasted Carrots
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Carrots, washed and peeled
1/3 cup butter
3 tbs. Honey
4 garlic cloves, minced
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
2 tbs. Fresh chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking shoot with non-stick cooking oil spray and set aside.
- Trim the end of the carrots and cut into thirds.
- Slice down the middle and cut into carrot sticks.
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.
- Pour in honey and cook while stirring, until incorporated.
- Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds- until fragrant. You can also do this in the microwave if you’d like.
- Add the carrots to the sauce and toss well.
- Bake carrots in oven for 40-50 minutes until butter and honey is caramelized.
To plate: Garnish with parsley
Serves: 2-3
Enjoy!
