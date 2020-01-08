Sunflower Pizza/ Mi’talia, Miami

(WSVN) - Why order out for pizza, when you can make your own at home? Here’s a recipe the whole family can get involved in making. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jeff McInnis
The Restaurant: Mi’talia, Miami
The Dish: Sunflower Pizza
Ingredients:
9-10 oz. pizza dough ball at room temp & proofed
2 oz. mint & basil pesto
2.5 oz. mozzarella, shredded
9 or 10 baby zucchini sliced rings
9 or 10 baby yellow squash sliced rings
5 ea. yellow cherry tomatoes sliced in half
1 ea. yellow banana pickled pepper sliced thin in rings
2 tsp. toasted sunflower seeds
8 tbsp. ricotta
½ tsp. lemon zest
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 550 degrees with a low fan.
- Dust hands and board with small amount of flour.
- Place dough topside down into shallow metal bowl with flour and flip to coat other side gently keeping round shape.
- Work all 10 fingers from bottom side dough all the way up trying to maintain edge.
- Flip dough over and repeat.
- Dust off all flour to begin slapping.
- Use right hand to hold the pizza down and using left hand flick the underside back and forth over right side, rotating slightly with each movement.
- Once the dough is approximately 11″ round, using a knife or pizza wheel cut 2″ slices in eight even spots around the outer edge.
- Gently and evenly top pizza with pesto, and first six ingredients listed above.
- Using your fingers pinch the cut dough ends together into triangles, forming an eight-petal flower.
- Make sure pizza has movement and is not stuck to the pizza board. Slide the pie into the oven on pizza stone or the bottom of a preheated sheet pan.
- Place in oven. After 2 minutes, turn 180 degrees and cook another 2 minutes until pizza is bubbly and lightly golden brown.
- Remove from oven and cut into eight slices.
- Using a piping bag top with 1 tablespoon of ricotta into each corner peak of the pie dough, and top with lemon zest and sunflower seeds.
Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar
5958 South Dixie Highway, Suite A101
Miami, FL 33143
305-885-4008
www.mitaliakitchen.com
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.