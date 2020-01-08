Sunflower Pizza/ Mi’talia, Miami

(WSVN) - Why order out for pizza, when you can make your own at home? Here’s a recipe the whole family can get involved in making. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jeff McInnis

The Restaurant: Mi’talia, Miami

The Dish: Sunflower Pizza

Ingredients:

9-10 oz. pizza dough ball at room temp & proofed

2 oz. mint & basil pesto

2.5 oz. mozzarella, shredded

9 or 10 baby zucchini sliced rings

9 or 10 baby yellow squash sliced rings

5 ea. yellow cherry tomatoes sliced in half

1 ea. yellow banana pickled pepper sliced thin in rings

2 tsp. toasted sunflower seeds

8 tbsp. ricotta

½ tsp. lemon zest

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 550 degrees with a low fan.

Dust hands and board with small amount of flour.

Place dough topside down into shallow metal bowl with flour and flip to coat other side gently keeping round shape.

Work all 10 fingers from bottom side dough all the way up trying to maintain edge.

Flip dough over and repeat.

Dust off all flour to begin slapping.

Use right hand to hold the pizza down and using left hand flick the underside back and forth over right side, rotating slightly with each movement.

Once the dough is approximately 11″ round, using a knife or pizza wheel cut 2″ slices in eight even spots around the outer edge.

Gently and evenly top pizza with pesto, and first six ingredients listed above.

Using your fingers pinch the cut dough ends together into triangles, forming an eight-petal flower.

Make sure pizza has movement and is not stuck to the pizza board. Slide the pie into the oven on pizza stone or the bottom of a preheated sheet pan.

Place in oven. After 2 minutes, turn 180 degrees and cook another 2 minutes until pizza is bubbly and lightly golden brown.

Remove from oven and cut into eight slices.

Using a piping bag top with 1 tablespoon of ricotta into each corner peak of the pie dough, and top with lemon zest and sunflower seeds.

Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar

5958 South Dixie Highway, Suite A101

Miami, FL 33143

305-885-4008

www.mitaliakitchen.com

