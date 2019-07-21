Stuffed Zucchini/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A healthy main course meal with an Italian twist is on the menu. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stuffed Zucchini

Ingredients:

2 large zucchinis

4 tbs. olive oil

1 lb. ground turkey

1 jar salsa (your favorite)

1 can corn (or fresh)

1 can black beans

2 tbs. ground cumin

2-3 tbs. cilantro, chopped

1 cup Colby-Jack or Mexican cheese (use your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the ends off the zucchinis and slice them in half the long way. Scoop out the center with a spoon like you’re making a little canoe. Make sure to leave a quarter of an inch rim and bottom so it will hold the filling.

Put the zucchinis in a baking dish and drizzle olive oil over them. Add salt and pepper. Bake for about 25 minutes or until they’re are just tender.

While they’re in the oven, brown the ground turkey in a skillet. Add the salsa, corn, black beans cumin and cilantro. Mix well and spoon into the zucchinis. Add cheese on top and put it back in the oven for another five minutes until the cheese is melted. Top with remaining cilantro.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4

