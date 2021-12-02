(WSVN) - Western movies aren’t too common these days.

Which means if you’re gonna make one, it better be good!

Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on his big boy cowboy boots in “The Power of the Dog.”

Saddle up!

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a mean cowboy with a hidden life in the western drama “The Power of the Dog.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “He can’t live his full, authentic life. He can’t be who he discovered he was when he’s very young, and everything of that has been locked away.”

The film is set in Montana in 1925, and Benedict plays a cruel rancher who torments his brother’s new wife and her son after they move into his property.

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Has this experience of deep jealousy and alienation and terror at the idea of his brother no longer being by his righthand side, losing not just him, but everything they’ve worked for, and it just catalyzes this fear.”

The movie is based on a novel written more than 50 years ago, but the cast says the story still reflects the social expectations of what masculinity is.

Jesse Plemons: “Just exploring the ways in which that can be a façade and a mask and covering something that is less masculine and more vulnerable and complicated.”

Kodi Smit-MPchee: “It kind of re-contextualizes what we think is strong and how we generalize the image of that for both women and men and how we tend to put that in a categorize box.”

Kirsten Dunst says playing a suppressed woman from the 1920s was a challenge for her.

Kirsten Dunst: “It’s so far away from who I am, so it’s like, not, it’s not necessarily a fun role to play. Um, it was kind of a painful and insecure place to work in every day, and I felt like I had a lot of old feelings that I had to magnify and express.”

