‘Star’ cast member Jude Demorest talks being pregnant on show and real life

The characters on prime time soaps can be notorious for their childish behavior. When season 3 of “Star” kicks off after “Empire,” they’re taking the term childish literally.

Jude Demorest (as Star Davis): “It’s none of your damn business who got me pregnant.”

There is baby daddy drama going down on the season 3 premiere of “Star.”

Lance Gross (as Maurice Jetter): “What are you talking about?”

Star is pregnant on the show, and Jude Demorest is pregnant in real life.

Jude Demorest (as Star Davis): “I’m pregnant.”

Queen Latifah (as Carlotta Brown): “With a baby?”

That’s Queen Latifah reacting on the show and Jude told us that’s kind of how it went down when she told creator Lee Daniels.

Jude Demorest: “Queen actually adlib’d that. That was just something she threw in. It’s a very similar reaction to Lee, actually.”

Miss Lawrence (as Miss Bruce): “It’s them hormones kickin’ in.”

She told Deco it’s been surreal having art imitate life … her life!

Jude Demorest: “So it was really interesting to see them film that, and then to live that, and how similar that was.”

Jude Demorest (as Star Davis): “We gotta fight, Carlotta. What’s the plan?”

However, there’s tons more than baby drama going down.

Jude Demorest: “There’s a lot of drama with … oops. I almost did something terrible!”

Spoiler alert: she almost gave away actual spoilers!

Jude Demorest: “There was a plane crash at the end of the season, and so we’re gonna find out the results of that and what happens to the people in that crash. So that’s a lot of the drama as well.”

We wanted spoilers, so we went to co-star and singing sensation Brandy. She spilled the beans!

Brandy Norwood: “It escalates and escalates and escalates, and then somebody gets shot and the twist of that is going to blow everybody’s mind, but yeah, we’re both still alive.”

A shooting? That’s what I’m talking about!

Queen Latifah (as Carlotta Brown): “They sold Midtown Sound to Matteo. I promised I would deliver a successful tour but with Soundhouse pulling out it, ain’t happening.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Carlotta is out of a job, a tour and a label.

Queen Latifah: “The pressures of trying to get the group together, to get this album done. On top of that, everything that’s going on with Jahil and her sister, she’s trying to keep people alive.”

Betrayal, pregnancy and shootings! It’s just another Wednesday on “Star.”

It’s a double dose of premiere drama! “Star” is on at 9 p.m. right after “Empire,” which makes it’s musical return right after Deco.

