Spaghetti Squash Lasagna/Malibu Farm

(WSVN) - We’ve got a creative way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy a delicious pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Helene Henderson
The Restaurant: Malibu Farm, Miami Beach
The Dish: Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
Ingredients:
1 ea. Spaghetti squash (cut in half)
Canola oil to taste
Salt to taste
1 oz. pomodoro (tomato) sauce – canned/bottled or make your own
2 oz. ricotta cheese
2 oz. Monterey Jack cheese
1 oz. parmesan cheese
Lemon dressing (lemon juice, garlic, olive oil)
Spinach Béchamel Sauce (1 oz.)
2 tbs. butter
2 tbs. cornstarch slurry
2 cups heavy cream
Salt to taste
Arugula (garnish)
Watermelon radish (garnish)
Method of Preparation:
- Cut the squash in half and rub with the oil. Add salt and place in a sheet pan.
- Place in oven at 260 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Let it cool before using fork to scrape spaghetti strands from pulp in both halves.
- Season spaghetti lemon dressing and salt.
- Layer squash halves starting with pomodoro sauce, spaghetti squash, ricotta. Continue with layer of spinach béchamel and parmesan cheese. Repeat layers and finish with Monterey Jack cheese and parmesan.
- Place the lasagna back in the oven for eight to 10 minutes until sauces are warm and cheeses are melted, and parmesan is browned on top.
Spinach Béchamel Sauce
- Handful of spinach. Melt butter in saucepan. Add other ingredients and spinach. Stir until thickened.
To Plate:
- Place the lasagna in the plate and top with arugula and watermelon radish with lemon dressing
Serves: 2
Serving Suggestion:
Watermelon cocktail (vodka, watermelon, lime basil)
Malibu Farm
Inside Eden Roc Hotel
4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
https://www.edenrochotelmiami.com/
(305) 674-5579
