Spaghetti Squash Lasagna/Malibu Farm

(WSVN) - We’ve got a creative way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy a delicious pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Helene Henderson

The Restaurant: Malibu Farm, Miami Beach

The Dish: Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

Ingredients:

1 ea. Spaghetti squash (cut in half)

Canola oil to taste

Salt to taste

1 oz. pomodoro (tomato) sauce – canned/bottled or make your own

2 oz. ricotta cheese

2 oz. Monterey Jack cheese

1 oz. parmesan cheese

Lemon dressing (lemon juice, garlic, olive oil)

Spinach Béchamel Sauce (1 oz.)

2 tbs. butter

2 tbs. cornstarch slurry

2 cups heavy cream

Salt to taste

Arugula (garnish)

Watermelon radish (garnish)

Method of Preparation:

Cut the squash in half and rub with the oil. Add salt and place in a sheet pan.

Place in oven at 260 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Let it cool before using fork to scrape spaghetti strands from pulp in both halves.

Season spaghetti lemon dressing and salt.

Layer squash halves starting with pomodoro sauce, spaghetti squash, ricotta. Continue with layer of spinach béchamel and parmesan cheese. Repeat layers and finish with Monterey Jack cheese and parmesan.

Place the lasagna back in the oven for eight to 10 minutes until sauces are warm and cheeses are melted, and parmesan is browned on top.

Spinach Béchamel Sauce

Handful of spinach. Melt butter in saucepan. Add other ingredients and spinach. Stir until thickened.

To Plate:

Place the lasagna in the plate and top with arugula and watermelon radish with lemon dressing

Serves: 2

Serving Suggestion:

Watermelon cocktail (vodka, watermelon, lime basil)

Malibu Farm

Inside Eden Roc Hotel

4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

https://www.edenrochotelmiami.com/

(305) 674-5579

