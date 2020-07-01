South Florida staple Perricone’s returns in new location

Perricone’s was a South Florida staple for more than 20 years, and now, it’s back in a new location, so let’s take a look!

Welcome to the new Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe.

Steven Perricone, Perricone’s: “We are a restaurant and a specialty food market.”

They say their dishes put a modern twist on Italian food.

Steven Perricone: “We do a lot of fresh fish. We do sandwiches, great salads, of course, pasta.”

After 24 years in the heart of Brickell, Perricone’s moved about a half mile away.

Steven Perricone: “I felt in a new location we could capture the spirit of the old Perricone’s and not try to duplicate what we had there.”

They wanted to recreate some of the ambiance from the original location, so the reclaimed wood and decor they were known for moved with them.

Steven Perricone: “We don’t have a roof that opens. We don’t have any trees growing through the restaurant itself, but I like to believe they will come for the great food and great service.”

One thing that didn’t change….

Steven Perricone: “A lot of old classics that have been on the menu since day one, the meat lasagna was my grandmother’s recipe, the fiocchi gorgonzola is one of our most famous dishes. It’s a purse pasta stuffed with fresh pear and four cheeses, and we finish that with a gorgonzola walnut sauce.”

You can get the mussels or brie. It’s all de-lish.

Alex Solomiany, customer: “I love it. We have been coming to Perricone’s for over 20 years. I am very happy it’s open again.”

The new spot also has something perfect for the new normal: a take out window.

Steven Perricone: “Pick up and to go had been growing in popularity even before the COVID pandemic, but we set that up because we had a very vibrant take out business.”

The new Perricone’s is the same great food, just a different address.

Alex Solomiany: “It’s great food, great staff. You come here, and you are treated excellent. You come here, and it feels like you are eating at home.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

1700 SW 3rd Ave.

Miami, FL 33129

305-374-9449

www.perricones.com

