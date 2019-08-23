South Florida hot spot serves up bacon with shock value

International Bacon Day might be around the corner, but Deco found a spot where it’s Bacon Day every day. We’re checking out a spot that serves up crispy goodness with a side of fun shock value.

Employee: “Hi, bitches!”

Wait a second.

What did they just say?

Employees: “Hey, bitches. Welcome to Bacon Bitch.”

That’s one heck of a greeting at the South Florida hot spot where life’s a bitch.

Chris Viso, Bacon Bitch: “Bacon Bitch is a fast casual restaurant right here on South Beach. We specialize in croissant breakfast sandwiches.”

The name might make you do a double take, and their signature greeting…

Employees: “Hey, bitches!”

…will probably catch you off-guard the first time you walk in, but it’s all in good fun and meant to have you feeling like you’re out with your squad.

Jiselle Hernandez, customer: “You don’t really hear that unless you’re with your friends, so to have complete strangers do it to you, it’s just, like, it’s exciting. It honestly feels like I’m coming in to see my best friends. They’re so welcoming.”

The restaurant also believes that intent matters, which is why the staff is taking the word back.

Chris Viso: “We love energy. We’re big on empowering people using the bitch word.”

Employee: “We’re just taking the word bitch, turning it around, making something positive out of something negative. We make our customers feel really comfortable, and that’s basically what it’s all about.”

You go girls!

Now that that’s covered, let’s talk about the b-word.

Bacon, of course!

As you probably guess from the name, pretty much everything here on the menu has tons and tons of it.

Chris Viso: “The texture of the bacon is actually really unique, so the outside is real crispy, and the inside is real, real juicy, so when you bite into it, you get the best of both worlds.”

Yum!

One of their most popular sandwiches is the Queens, which has bacon, eggs and cheddar cheese.

There’s also the Cuban, which puts a new spin on a Miami classic by adding chicharrons, red cabbage, and — you guessed it — bacon.

Jiselle Hernandez: “I actually really like the Cuban, so I will have cravings, and I will actually drive up here from Fort Lauderdale just to fulfill it.”

Elizabeth Navarro, customer: “I think this place is awesome. First of all, I love bacon, so it’s delicious, plus the drinks and I’m with my girls, so it’s good. It’s great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bacon Bitch

860 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-900-7371

www.baconbitch.com/

