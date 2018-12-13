It’s one of the longest running TV shows of all time. No, not that Clapper commercial. “The Simpsons.” To celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, the Simpsons are re-gifting their first episode and more this holiday season.

Nancy Cartwright (as Bart Simpson): “Oh, this is so much fun.”

“The Simpsons” are marking a major milestone. The animated family is celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Dan Castellaneta (as Homer Simpson): “Are you serious?”

Al Jean, executive producer, “The Simpsons”: ‘I’m just glad we’re still doing it. We just passed “Gunsmoke” as the longest running show.”

Producers picked 30 episodes from each season for a 15-hour marathon on the FX network. We’ll also get to see the first-ever full length episode right here on FOX, Dec. 23.

Nancy Cartwright, voice of (as Bart Simpson): “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg.”

Yeardley Smith: “Wherever you go, and they find out you’re on ‘The Simpsons,’ everybody is glad to see you. How many people can say that? Complete strangers…”

Al Jean: “Yep.”

Yeardley Smith: “Just welcome you into, you know, their homes, to sit with them.”

For 30 years, Yeardley Smith has been the voice of Lisa Simpson.

Yeardley Smith: “The most significant and important thing it’s given me is freedom of choice, so I’m allowed, I have the ability to say yes or no to, you know, other jobs in my life or things that I want to do. You cannot put a price on that.”

And she’s still hoping for one hunky guest star…

Yeardley Smith: “I’m hoping one day we can get The Rock on and that he has a storyline with Lisa. That she brings out the brains in him and everybody thinks he’s just this big lug of a guy, but she actually gets him to celebrate his rocket science-y brain.”

Dan Castellaneta (as Homer Simpson): “Oh, Marge would love this.”

