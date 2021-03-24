Shrimp and Quinoa Cazuela/ CHICA, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has an easy way to spice up quinoa. A dish that combines flavors across Latin America. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Lorena Garcia
The Restaurant: CHICA, Miami
The Dish: Shrimp and Quinoa Cazuela
Ingredients for the shrimp:
6 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 zest of lemon
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon of cumin
Extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for the cazuela:
1 cup of lentils, cooked
1 cup of red quinoa, cooked (package direction)
1 purple potato, diced
1 sweet potato, diced (small to medium size)
1/4 cup minced onions
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup red peppers, small diced
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon chile powder
Zest of one lemon
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup vegetable or chicken stock
Salt and black pepper to taste
Ingredients for the pico de gallo:
1/4 cup red onions, small diced
1/4 cup tomatoes, small diced
1 jalapeño, small diced
3 tablespoons of fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
Extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
(mix all ingredients in non-reactive bowl and set aside)
Method of Preparation for the cazuela:
- In a large sauté pan at mid-high temperature, add the small diced onions, garlic, peppers and potatoes and sauté for 3 minutes.
- Add the stock and cook until potatoes are tender, add all spices, cooked lentils and cooked quinoa.
- Add lemon zest, stir for few minutes.
- Remove from heat and finish with fresh chopped cilantro and mint.
- Season with salt and fresh ground pepper.
Method of Preparation for the shrimp:
- Toss shrimp in a bowl with all ingredients, let marinate for few minutes.
- In a sauté pan at high heat, cook for 3 minutes until pink and firm.
- Remove heat and set aside.
To Plate:
- Place the cazuela in a large bowl with the cooked shrimp on top and finish with the pico de gallo.
CHICA
5556 NE Fourth Court
Miami, FL 33137
www.chicarestaurant.com
786-632-7725
