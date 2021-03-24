Shrimp and Quinoa Cazuela/ CHICA, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has an easy way to spice up quinoa. A dish that combines flavors across Latin America. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Lorena Garcia

The Restaurant: CHICA, Miami

The Dish: Shrimp and Quinoa Cazuela

Ingredients for the shrimp:

6 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 zest of lemon

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cazuela:

1 cup of lentils, cooked

1 cup of red quinoa, cooked (package direction)

1 purple potato, diced

1 sweet potato, diced (small to medium size)

1/4 cup minced onions

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup red peppers, small diced

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

Zest of one lemon

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup vegetable or chicken stock

Salt and black pepper to taste

Ingredients for the pico de gallo:

1/4 cup red onions, small diced

1/4 cup tomatoes, small diced

1 jalapeño, small diced

3 tablespoons of fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

Extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

(mix all ingredients in non-reactive bowl and set aside)

Method of Preparation for the cazuela:

In a large sauté pan at mid-high temperature, add the small diced onions, garlic, peppers and potatoes and sauté for 3 minutes.

Add the stock and cook until potatoes are tender, add all spices, cooked lentils and cooked quinoa.

Add lemon zest, stir for few minutes.

Remove from heat and finish with fresh chopped cilantro and mint.

Season with salt and fresh ground pepper.

Method of Preparation for the shrimp:

Toss shrimp in a bowl with all ingredients, let marinate for few minutes.

In a sauté pan at high heat, cook for 3 minutes until pink and firm.

Remove heat and set aside.

To Plate:

Place the cazuela in a large bowl with the cooked shrimp on top and finish with the pico de gallo.

CHICA

5556 NE Fourth Court

Miami, FL 33137

www.chicarestaurant.com

786-632-7725

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.