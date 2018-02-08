This weekend, theaters have more “Fifty Shades” and a pantless rabbit. They should combine those films! Also, real-life heroes playing themselves. It’s all in this week’s “Showtime.”

Spencer Stone (as himself): “Do you ever just feel like life is pushing us toward something? Like some greater purpose?”

Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris” tells the true story of three American friends who take down a terrorist on a train in Europe — and what’s really cool is that those three guys in the movie are playing themselves.

Spencer Stone, the hero who charged the terrorist, told us that it was grueling recreating those train scenes, but totally worth it.

Spencer Stone: “We’re on a train five days straight, going 12, 15 hours a day, going back and forth from Amsterdam to Paris. But a lot of fun at the same time, so I can’t complain. We get to recreate one of the craziest times in our lives with Clint Eastwood.”

James Corden (as Peter Rabbit): “Didn’t you try to eat me? Show me your teeth. Do like a roar.”

“The Tale of Peter Rabbit” hops off the pages of the classic children’s book and onto the big screen for the first time. He’s voiced by “Late Late Show” host James Corden, who told Deco he has a lot in common with his furry friend.

James Corden: “I think he has an appetite for mischief, which I think, if my mom was here, I think she’d tell you is certainly how I was when I was growing up.”

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “So, do you wanna play?”

Dakota Johnson (as Anastasia Steele): “Yes, sir.”

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back to their sizzling husband-and-wife ways in “Fifty Shades Freed.” It’s the final installment of the “Fifty Shades” franchise, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

And bidding farewell to the trilogy seems to be a bit difficult for the actors.

Dakota Johnson: “Knowing that I’m not gonna be working with these people anymore, that’s sad.”

Jamie Dornan: “We all got along great, you know — it’s one of those cast situations. It doesn’t always happen that way, and they’re just a good bunch of people that I had fun with for four and a half years or whatever it was. So yeah, I’ll miss the cast.”

Dakota Johnson (as Anastasia Steele): “You own this?”

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “We own this.”

