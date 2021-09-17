Action, drama, and even a dash of drag! There’s something for everyone in this week’s Showtime!

Well, maybe not everyone. Maybe not anyone! I just hope there’s something for you.

Frank Grillo (as Teddy Murretto): “What’d you do?”

Gerard Butler (as Bob Viddick): “I did what I had to do to get to you, Teddy.”

Gerard Butler is a hitman on a mission in the new action thriller “Copshop,” and that mission is taking out Frank Grillo!

The actor is used to playing the hero in movies like this, but this role’s a little different.

Gerard Butler: “He’s taking out spineless, weak people. So in his own world, he’s a hero.”

Clint Eastwood (as Mike Milo): “But you know, there’s no reason to be rude.”

There’s no slowing down Clint Eastwood.

The 91-year-old superstar is back on the big screen in “Cry Macho.”

He plays a former rodeo star who gets roped into helping his old boss save his son from a life of crime.

Alicia Vikander (as Kathy): “I just don’t understand how they can deport you.”

Justin Chon (as Antonio): “I was brought here when I was three.”

Looking for a little drama and maybe some tears? “Blue Bayou” has you covered.

It follows a Korean-American man and his family dealing with the possibility of being kicked out of the country!

Richard E. Grant (as Hugo Battersby): “So why do you want to be on that stage?”

Max Harwood (as Jamie New): “I want to be a drag queen.”

Why fit in, when you can stand out and be fabulous?!

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is based on a British musical about a teen who dreams of becoming a famous drag queen.

Slay all day, baby!

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye): “Jesus keeps on taking me higher and higher.”

All eyes are on Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

The biopic explores the rise and fall of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Jessica totally transformed for the role, but says she shares a colorful connection with one of the looks.

Jessica Chastain: “I think it was the end of the film, in the 90s, where I really felt, so connected to her. I mean, maybe it was the red head thing. We were both red heads finally.”

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye): “This is who I am.”

