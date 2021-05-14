Things are scary, things are lovely, things are really entertaining. We could be talking about a typical day at the Deco office, except we’re still working on the entertaining part. It’s also an apt description of the five films that make up this week’s Showtime. Hit it!

Angelina Jolie (as Hannah): “Those men that came for your father, did you see their faces?”

Angelina Jolie is running from two assassins who are gunning for her and the runaway boy she’s taken under her wing, in “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” but can the smoke jumper outsmart Mother Nature, too?

Angelina Jolie: “All of us have had times in our lives where we just feel broken, whether it’s the grief we carry or something we feel we’ve failed or you’ve been hurt, so I think that’s how you find my character.”

Chris Rock (as Detective Zeke Banks): “Whoever did this has another motive, something personal.”

Dan Petronijevic (as Detective Marv Boswick): “When was the last time you saw your father?”

When was the last time you saw “Saw?” The freaky franchise gets a fresh new look with “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”

Chris Rock stars as a cop trying to solve this jigsaw puzzle. He told Deco why he got involved with the project.

Chris Rock: ““I like horror, and I love police procedurals. ‘Saw’ is kinda like the bloodiest ‘Law and Order’ you’ve ever seen.”

Jack Huston (as Mark): “Susan, help me bring down this bank robber.”

Emilia Clarke (as Susan Smith): “I’d be taking a hell of a big risk.”

Jack Huston (as Mark): “Big risks pay big money.”

Character in “Above Suspicion”: “Freeze!”

“Above Suspicion” is the true story of a local woman who gets involved with a federal agent for all the right reasons. Then, everything goes wrong.

Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston star in this crime thriller.

Rose Reid (as Finley Sinclair): “I’m looking for something real.”

Jedidiah Goodacre (as Beckett Rush): “Well, I’ll be your personal tour guide. Trust me.”

Rose Reid (as Finley Sinclair): “I don’t.”

Falling in love is easy. Keeping that love alive is hard, especially when speed bumps on romance road begin to pop up.

In “Finding You”, a mismatched couple face facts about each other and themselves.

Is Amy Adams insane, or is there really something spooky going on in the apartment across the street?

Adams stars in “The Woman in the Window” as a Manhattan psychologist who believes she saw a horrible crime committed … until everyone around her swears it never happened.

Liza Colón-Zayas (as Bina): “Don’t go looking into other people’s houses. You won’t like what you see.”

