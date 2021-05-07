Jason Statham is out for revenge, Tiffany Haddish is besties with Billy Crystal, and Andrew Garfield is a social media sensation. We kind of wish that was all the same movie, but alas, it is multiple films. You win some, you lose some. Here’s this week’s Showtime.

Holt McCallany (as Bullet): “They’re serious!”

Jason Statham (as H): “Leave this to me.”

A security guard for a cash truck surprises his team with his excellent gun skills during a heist. So, what are his real motives?

Guy Ritchie directs “Wrath of Man” with longtime collaborator Jason Statham.

Jason Statham: “When I started with Guy, I had no experience whatsoever. I had no idea on what I was doing in front of a camera, so, if anything has changed, it’s my confidence.”

Manny Perez (as Ross): “We’re not leaving here, until we get what we want. Find my diamonds.”

Mena Suvari will do anything to protect her daughter in “Locked In.”

It’s a race to escape. The duo gets trapped in a storage building by diamond thieves who want their goods.

Get this! “Locked In” has a SoFlo connection. Miami’s Carlos V. Gutierrez wrote and directed the film.

This was Carlos’ first feature, and he says working with Suvari was a bonus.

Carlos V. Gutierrez: “Mena Suvari has been a talent in Hollywood for 20 years. Her performance really was and is what drives the film. Her performance drives the film, and for me to direct her work was the most important thing.”

Anna Deavere Smith (as Dr. Vidor): “This is no time for jokes.”

Billy Crystal (as Charlie Berns): “It’s the perfect time for jokes.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Emma Payge): “You funny, old man.”

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are the best of friends in “Here Today.”

The dramedy is about the unlikely bond between a comedy writer and a singer who decides to care for him as he battles the beginning stages of dementia.

Tiffany Haddish: “There’s a lot of empathy there, and caring and love, so it’s beautiful.”

Lonnie Chavis (as Gunner): “I’m still gonna need money to buy supplies.”

Amiah Miller (as Jo): “Supplies for what?”

Lonnie Chavis (as Gunner): “I’m going to find the Water Man.”

Stay with me on this one. In “The Water Man,” a kid wants to save his sick mother, so he goes on a journey through a forest to find a mythical figure who knows all about immortality.

Andrew Garfield (as Link): “Why is my existence so lit?”

Nat Wolff (as Jake): “You promote a lifestyle of doing and saying nothing.”

Andrew Garfield (as): “Hashtag swimming pool, hashtag cocktail, hashtag that pineapple life.”

Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke star in the satire “Mainstream.”

The two team up to become famous social media influencers. Then things get weird.

Maya Hawke (as Frankie): “Have you told me one single thing that was true?”

