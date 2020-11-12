We can’t say if you’ll have the sanity to get through this pandemic, but by cracky, we’re going to make sure you have your fill of entertainment! Now, feast upon this week’s Showtime.

Vince Vaughn (as Blissfield Butcher): “Blissfield High, feel our glory and our might!”

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton are letting their freak flag fly in the slasher-comedy, “Freaky.”

When an infamous serial killer attacks a high school girl, the killer and victim switch bodies.

Vince and Kathryn told Deco they had a bloody good time.

Vince Vaughn: “We laughed a lot, and we had a lot of fun building out the characters, and so I think that made it kind of relaxed, so that when we got to the set, it was fun.”

Glenn Close (as Mamaw): “You’ve always got a reason. It’s always someone else’s fault. At some point, you have to take responsibility. ”

If you have family issues, be grateful you’re not related to anyone in “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Glenn Close and Amy Adams play mother and daughter in this movie about a dysfunctional family with a crazy family history everyone is trying to put behind them.

Jonathan Majors (as Pepper): “I am offering you an opportunity: battle royale for $100K.”

Put up your dukes.

In “Jungleland,” Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell get mixed up in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing.

When they end up owing money to a gangster, a high stakes boxing match is their only hope of paying him back.

Mel Gibson (as Chris): “Christmas is a farce. I am a joke!”

Natalie Darbyson (as Border Agent): “What’s the purpose of your visit?”

Walton Goggins (as Skinny Man): “Hunting, I’m gonna kill some things.”

Ho, ho, no!

Mel Gibson is twisted, angry Santa Claus in “Fatman,” and after Gibson gives one kid a lump of coal, that kid puts out a hit on Ole Saint Nick, and staying alive is going to be hell for Mel.”

David Oyelowo (as Jack Littleton): “This is the untold story of a brother and a sister, two kindred adventurers are Alice and our Peter.”

Imagine this: Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland are siblings in the new movie “Come Away.”

Their parents are played by Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo, and after a family tragedy, Peter and Alice go looking for answers in Neverland and Wonderland.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.