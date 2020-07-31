A ton of new stuff is out on home entertainment this weekend. There’s fishermen, road trippers and a vacation gone wrong. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Kevin Bacon (as Theo): “What is this place?”

Get ready to get scared by the psychological thriller “You Should Have Left.”

Kevin Bacon (as Theo): “Do you like it here?”

The film stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a married couple on a family vacation that turns into a nightmare. Sound familiar?

Logan Lerman (as Sean Fogle): “This is what Mom wanted us to see.”

John Hawkes and Logan Lerman head out on a life-changing road trip in the father-son drama, “End of Sentence.”

Daniel Mays (as Danny): “I manage bands, and I’m interested in representing you.”

The comedy-drama “Fisherman’s Friends” is based on the true story about a group of singing fishermen from Cornwall, England, who became unlikely pop stars.

Michiel Huisman (as Shepherd): “Of all my children, you are the purest in your faith.”

In the horror film “The Other Lamb,” a young woman tries to escape an all-female cult she is born into.

Available on digital, the third installment of the shark franchise, “Deep Blue Sea 3.”

Taylor Schilling (as Piper Chapman): “What is it that you really want?”

Uzo Aduba (as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren: “Ice cream.”

From TV to DVD, the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black” sees Litchfield inmate Piper Chapman trying to adjust to life outside of prison.

And Season 1 of the HBO series “The Outsider” is based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.

For music fans, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette releases her ninth album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road.”

And Beyoncé’s visual album, “Black Is King,” debuts on Disney Plus. It is based on her music from the soundtrack of “The Lion King” reboot and features guest appearances by Jay-Z, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

