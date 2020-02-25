“The Invisible Man” is just one of three movies opening this weekend. We’ve also got a Miami native taking us back in time, and a TV show goes to the big screen. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Elisabeth Moss (as Cecilia Kass): “Are you OK?”

Character (in “The Invisible Man”): “Get back here!”

In the new thriller “The Invisible Man,” Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman who leaves a controlling relationship with a genius scientist who then kills himself, but after a series of tragic events, she believes that suicide was a hoax, and she’s in danger!

Elisabeth Moss: “I always kinda wanted to do a really good horror film, a really good scary movie, and this was the perfect one, because it actually had a really good story that I was attracted to, but I remember saying to each other on our first phone call, ‘The number one thing is this has to be scary.'”

James Murray (as Murr): “Yeah, show ’em what you have in the trunk.”

Sal Vulcano (as Sal): “You don’t work for the fuzz, do ya?”

The Jokers are on the big screen!

“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” is a super-sized dose of the popular TV show “Impractical Jokers,” where four long-time friends challenge each other to humiliating stunts in public.

In the movie, the losing Joker’s punishment is having to miss out on a party hosted by Paula Abdul in Miami.

Paula Abdul (as herself): “I’ll see you in Miami?”

Cast: “Yeah! Yeah! Yes!”

Mia Goth (as Harriet Smith): “Ms. Waterhouse, such news!”

Judging by “Emma,” England was a very funny place 300 years ago.

Miami native Anya Taylor-Joy plays Jane Austen’s nosy title character.

She can’t help but get involved in everybody’s romantic business.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.