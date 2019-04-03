Captain Marvel’s not the only box office hero this weekend. Shazam is bolting into theaters. Just say the word: “Deco!” And Chris Van Vliet is here to tell us about it.

A bunch of movies are hitting the big screen this weekend, but it’s the hero with the mind of a child that’s kicking off this week’s Showtime.

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Freddy Freeman): “What are your superpowers?”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “Superpowers? Dude, I don’t even know how to pee in this thing.”

In “Shazam!” a 14-year old is given the power to turn into a superhero just by saying the word “Shazam.”

Zachary Levi plays Shazam, and you know what? Instead of me telling you about the movie, why don’t we just let him do it?

Zachary Levi: “It’s a family movie, it’s a buddy movie, it’s a movie about growing up and finding a place in the world, it’s about wish fulfillment, it’s about good versus evil. Was that succinct enough?”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was really good. Wow.”

Zachary Levi: “OK, fantastic.”

Sam Rockwell (as C.P. Ellis): “She looked at me like I’m some kind of monster.”

Anne Heche (as Mary Ellis): “What did you expect?”

“The Best of Enemies” tells the true story of an unlikely friendship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader.

Sam Rockwell plays C.P. and Taraji P. Henson is Ann, and even though the movie takes place almost 50 years ago, they say there are so many themes that feel so relevant today.

Sam Rockwell: “Well, it’s still going on.”

Taraji P Henson: “It’s still going on, and we will continue to make movies about this until it’s not a problem anymore.”

Michael Kenneth Williams (as Jackson): “Mr. Goodson, I gotta talk to you. There’s not enough shelter for us people on the street.”

Emilio Estevez (as Stuart Goodson): “Who is us?”

Emilio Estevez wrote, directed and stars in “The Public.” Rather than face another night on the freezing Cincinnati streets, a group of homeless people take over the public library.

Emilio told us the movie raises some interesting questions.

Emilio Estevez: “What if they staged an old-fashioned ’60’s sit-in? An ‘occupy,’ if you will. How would the police react? How would the media spin it to their own gain?”

John Lithgow (as Jud): “Those woods belong to something else.”

A classic Stephen King novel gets a creepy remake in “Pet Sematary.” Pets that are buried in that cemetery come back to life — so what happens if you bury a person there?

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz’s characters do just that — and they find out the hard way.

I chatted with them in Miami, and apparently they have some experience with burying their beloved pets.

Amy Seimetz: “We used to bury my pets in the backyard when I was growing up, though.”

Jason Clarke: “Yeah, and we’d have this little thing, and then my dog would go out and dig them up.”

Amy Seimetz: “And dig them up, yeah.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This is very similar to the movie now.”

Jason Clarke: “It is, isn’t it?”

John Lithgow (as Jud): “I should never have shown you that place. Your child is not the only thing that will come back.”

