Romance is in the air — and on the big screen. So is a murderous stalker. We have all that, and a battle angel, in this week’s Showtime.

Mahershala Ali (as Vector): “She’s the last of her kind. She contains technology that had been lost for 300 years.”

“Alita: Battle Angel” takes us several hundred years into the future to a place called the Iron City, where we meet Alita — a half-human, half-robot fighting machine.

Rosa Salazar plays Alita. She tells Deco that while she may be small, don’t judge a book by its cover.

Rosa Salazar: “She goes on a journey of self-discovery, and on that journey she realizes, ‘I’m not insignificant. I’m actually someone quite extraordinary.'”

Rebel Wilson (as Natalie): “All those movies are lies set to terrible pop songs.”

“Isn’t It Romantic” is a romantic comedy about what’s wrong with romantic comedies. We follow Rebel Wilson’s character, who has terrible luck in relationships … until she has an accident that makes everything in her life feel like a cheesy rom-com.

The cast tells Deco it’s the little things in life that go a long way in a relationship.

Rebel Wilson: “I will say, from the lady’s perspective, that any romantic gesture is appreciated, like opening the car door, helping you sit in the chair.”

Jessica Rothe (as Tree Gelbman): “I thought I ended the loop, but I’m back. Oh, my god. Everything’s different. This time it’s coming after all of us.”

Death is back with a vengeance in “Happy Death Day 2 U.” The sequel to the 2017 slasher movie picks up right after the events of the first film.

College student Tree Gelbman once again finds herself being hunted by a masked killer and reliving the same day over and over every time she dies. And now her friends are being targeted, too.

