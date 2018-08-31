In addition to “Little Stranger,” there are a lot of new films opening this weekend. Which is good because, according to Phil Ferro, it could be really rainy this weekend. Here’s a glimpse at all of ’em in this Showtime.

John Cho (as David Kim): “I’m calling to report a missing person.”

Colin Woodell (as 911 operator): “OK, who is this regarding?”

John Cho (as David Kim): “My daughter.”

“Searching” is about a father, played by John Cho who is searching for his daughter after she goes missing. The entire movie is told using FaceTime, security cameras and computer screens only. The movie shows the good, the bad and the ugly of the technology-filled world we live in.

John Cho: “It just amplifies everything you do, all of your impulses, be they good or nefarious. You can do a lot of harm or good with a computer.”

Myles Truitt (as Eli Solinski): “Let him go.”

Jack Reynor (as Jimmy Solinski): “What the hell is that thing?”

Two adopted brothers find their lives turned completely upside down in “Kin” when one of them stumbles on a weapon which just may have come from another planet. James Franco is the bad guy.

Chris O’Dowd (as: Duncan): “Do you think there’s any way back for me?”

Rose Byrne (as Annie): “Are you sure this doesn’t have something to do with your idol coming along and fancying me?”

Chris O’Dowd (as Duncan): “Please.”

“Juliet, Naked” is the name of this movie. It’s also the title of the song that causes a love triangle between Ethan Hawke, Chris O’Dowd and Rose Byrne.

You’ll be singing the praises of this romantic comedy, for sure.

Peter Strauss (as Lothar Hermann): “My job was simple: save the country I love from being destroyed. Is your job any different?”

“Operation Finale” tells the true life story of Israel’s attempt to capture former Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, who was living undercover in Argentina.

Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley star in the historical drama.

Hunter Tremayne (as Mr. Keble): “There’s a possible buyer for your shop.”

Emily Mortimer (as Florence Green): “The shop is not for sale.”

In “The Bookshop”, Emily Mortimer stars as a widow in 1950’s England, who puts her heart and soul into opening her small town’s first bookshop.

She’s met with resistance from other shopkeepers and the town’s elite, but doesn’t go down without a fight.

From chatting with Emily, it sounds like this role is a natural fit for her.

Emily Mortimer: “I studied English literature and Russian literature at university, so I’ve read pretty much every novel written in the 19th century.”

Jonathan Pryce (as Joe Castleman): “Tell me this isn’t some great big, fat joke.”

Glenn Close (as Joan Castleman): “It’s all real darling, breathe.”

Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce star in “The Wife”, the story of a longtime marriage that begins to unravel when the husband is awarded the Nobel prize for literature.

Secrets and lies that have been hidden for years come back to haunt the couple.

Glenn Close (as Joan Castleman): “I can’t do it anymore, I can’t take it, I can’t take the humiliation.”

“The Searching,” “Kin,” “Operation Finale” open in theaters this weekend — while “Juliet, Naked,” “The Bookshop” and “The Wife” are already out.

