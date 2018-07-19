“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” won’t have an easy path to the top spot at the box office … not if Denzel Washington has anything to say about it. He’s starring in one of the other three movies hitting theaters this weekend. Here’s a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “They killed my friend, so I’m gonna kill each and every one of them.”

Denzel Washington is out for justice in “The Equalizer 2.” He’s a retired CIA operative back in the game after the murder of a friend.

This is the first sequel for the Oscar winner, but Denzel put up the stop sign when we asked if he’d be down to do an “Equalizer 3.”

Denzel Washington: “Let’s let this one get out first! You’re already talking about three, let’s see what happens. The people will decide that.”

Connor Del Rio (as Aj): “Dude, this is dark web.”

Colin Woodell (as Matias): “What’s dark web?”

Andrew Lees (as Damon): “Where no one can track you.”

Five friends find out just how dangerous the internet can be in “Unfriended: Dark Web.”

The film starts with a mysterious laptop found in a coffee shop. Hackers are the least of their worries, because if they log off — they die.

Colin Woodell (as Matias): “Kelly, I can’t see you, Kelly! Behind you, Kelly!”

Rooney Mara (as Annu): “That’s really funny, that’s you!”

Joaquin Phoenix (as John Callahan): “I draw these for a living.”

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara star in “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.”

The film tells the true story of cartoonist John Callahan, who lost the use of his legs after an accident. You’ll see a heartwarming tale about overcoming the odds. Also, you’ll see a very slim Jonah Hill in a beard.

Jonah Hill (as Donnie): “My day has been pretty good, until I came in here and saw all of you.”

“The Equalizer 2” and “Unfriended: Dark Web” break into theaters July 20, while “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” is already in theaters.

