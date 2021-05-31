Sin City is getting a little more country. Live music is back, and Shania Twain is ready to resume her residency this year. The country singer is telling Deco all about her new and improved “Let’s Go!” show.

Shania Twain (singing): “Let’s go, girls!”

Move over, Lady Luck. Shania Twain is ready to take Sin City by storm.

Shania Twain (singing): “Now, don’t get me wrong. Yeah, I think you’re all right.”

The country superstar is heading back to Las Vegas for the return of her “Let’s Go!” residency, which had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Shania Twain (singing): “Have your boots been under?”

Shania Twain: “I didn’t get enough of the show. It was so cut off short. I can’t wait to get back and just carry on.”

Shania only performed a handful of shows before live entertainment went dark last year, so she’s looking forward to being back on stage.

Shania Twain: “Being forced to be apart does something to you, and it leaves a permanent, I would say, sort of like anxiousness to be together, so this will be a reunion like no other reunion.”

Shania’s performances will kick off again in December, and she’s added new dates for next February.

The shows will feature some of her biggest hits, have eight costume changes and a live band.

Shania Twain: “I’ve got December shows, so I plan on adding some holiday spirit to that. February, I’ve got more shows, so I’m going to be celebrating February 14th. Valentine’s is going to be a very special focus on lovers and romance, so that’s going to be fun. I’m going to incorporate some things into the show that I haven’t yet.”

Shania knows how to have a good time, so when she’s not performing…

Shania Twain: “I do everything. I see shows, I eat, I shop. I enjoy the nature, I go hiking, I ride horses. Never enough Vegas for me, never enough time.”

The “Let’s Go!” residency kicks off Dec. 2 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

