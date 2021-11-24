HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Stones closed out their critically acclaimed “No Filter” tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood and the resort is celebrating the band in a special way.

The final show was played at the resort on Tuesday night.

It was an intimate show with around 6,500 seats but those who missed it can still get in on the fun.

The resort is hosting “The Rolling Stones Takeover” throughout the property.

“It’s a very, very special collection,” said Giovanni Taliaferro, Hard Rock International Director of Design and Memorabilia.

“The Rolling Stones Takeover” is a rare opportunity to see some of the most historic memorabilia from the band’s incredible career.

“Some of the most prized possessions in our entire collection with over 86,000 pieces worldwide,” said Taliaferro.

Special pieces will be featured throughout the property.

“A lot of it just hasn’t been seen in the public before,” said Taliaferro.

The items are from the Hard Rock’s memorabilia vault collection, which means they’ll be just like the Stones: one-of-a-kind.

The Rolling Stones pieces will be on display through Nov. 30.

