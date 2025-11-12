SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday tradition that lit up South Florida for decades has been disenchanted.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest, the Christmas-themed park that stood for decades in Tropical Park, is now closed for good.

The famous park, known for its lights, rides and funnel cakes, has been permanently shut down after its operating company dissolved last year and managers confirmed the closure.

The park also struggled to find a permanent home for several years.

