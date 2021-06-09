Keep your enemies close, and your hitman’s wife’s bodyguard closer. That’s good advice.

The sequel to the popular 2017 movie is almost here. The all-star cast is back, along with the action, comedy, and cursing.

Samuel L. Jackson is the hitman. Salma Hayek is his wife. Ryan Reynolds is their bodyguard.

The movie’s called the “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” got all that?!

Samuel L. Jackson (Darius Kincaid): “What?! Noooo, no no no no no!”

The three are back for the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” This time, our dysfunctional heroes gotta save Europe.

Agent: “They’re planning a full-scale cyberattack. Do not screw this up.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “Oh, we are definitely gonna screw this up.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “There are times where it’s like Three Stooges with bullets, which is kind of, ya know, a scary concept.”

Gee, ya think?! The first movie was all about Sam and Ryan. So now it’s Salma’s time to shine!

Salma Hayek: “Hello, Miami!”

Hi, Salma!

Salma Hayek: “I worked two days on the first one. They do a sequel, and now they’re throwing me in the mix between Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson. It doesn’t get better than that!”

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “Let’s not do that. Guys, let’s just focus — I got it. No, it’s fine. You guys just have at it.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Salma really brought something to the table in the first movie that needed to be explored and exploited further. It was just a given she was gonna be the headliner of the second film.”

So what exactly is Salma’s character like?

Salma Hayek: “Sonia is a narcissistic person. Everything revolves around her. And she lives practically in denial.”

Salma Hayek (as Sonia): “I would make a great mother, don’t you think?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “Oh my God, a child would be so lucky to have you as its host.”

The action and comedy go hand-in-hand, which means the three stars have to gel.

Ryan Reynolds: “Me and Sam are sort of like kelp underwater. We kind of like move together in this great way with the current. Then you add Salma into the mix, who I think just makes both of us better at what we do.”

The actress tells Deco that includes…

Salma Hayek: “A looooooot of improvising. A lot. The director would just say, ‘Just improvise the entire thing!’ And we’re like, ‘OK, here it comes.’ I just became a standup comedian!”

Salma Hayek (as Sonia): “It must be your powerful asexuality that makes you such a good listener.”

